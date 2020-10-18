WINNIPEG -- Two more Manitobans have died of COVID-19, according to public health officials.

In an statement Sunday, officials announced the deaths of a man and woman in their 70s, both from the Winnipeg health region. The province said the cases were previously announced.

The death toll now sits at 40.

Along with the two new deaths, public health officials announced 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province since early March now sits at 3,302.

The new cases announced Sunday are in the following regions:

Nine cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

Two cases in the Northern health region

Two case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

Six cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

Twenty-five cases in the Winnipeg health region

The Winnipeg region has the highest number of active cases in the province with 1,436. The city will see new restrictions, including the closing of casinos and a group size limit of five people starting Monday.

There are now 1,675 total active cases of the disease in the province and 1,587 people have recovered.

The five-day test positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.7 per cent.

Twenty-nine people are currently in hospital due to the virus, six of which are in intensive care.

On Saturday, 2,479 COVID-19 tests were performed, bringing the total to 224,885 since early February.