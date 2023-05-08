Two escaped inmates have 'history of violence', RCMP requesting help

THE PAS -

Police are asking the public for help finding two inmates who they say escaped from a correctional facility in northern Manitoba.

RCMP in The Pas tweeted at 9:17 p.m. that 19-year-old Xander Tardiff and 21-year-old Kelly Castel escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday evening.

The Pas #rcmpmb are requesting public assistance in locating 2 escaped inmates from The Pas Correctional Centre earlier this evening. If you’ve seen Xander Tardiff (19)(left photo) or Kelly Castel (21)(right photo), please do not approach. Call RCMP immediately @ 204-627-6200. pic.twitter.com/t6ifr1SKe7 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 9, 2023

In a follow-up news release, RCMP said the pair has a history of violence and should not be approached.

RCMP said they had last been seen at the correctional centre at 6:40 p.m. and escaped moments later on foot.

RCMP responded at 6:45, and began a search for the pair with the help of Police Dog Services.

A third inmate – who police say had also escaped – was located and arrested at 8:05 p.m.

A search continues for the remaining two inmates.

Roadblocks are being set up in The Pas and surrounding communities and residents can expect an increased police presence during the search.

Tardiff is described as 5’11” and 180 pounds. Castel is described as 5’9” and 135 pounds.

Anyone who sees one or both inmates is asked to call The Pas RCMP immediately at 204-627-6200.