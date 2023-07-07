Two homes struck by lightning in Winnipeg, catch fire

Two homes at opposite ends of the city of Winnipeg caught fire following lightning strikes during Thursday night’s thunderstorm, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

According to the WFPS, the first call was at a house in the 0-100 block of Granada Crescent in the Heritage Park neighbourhood at 7:01 p.m.

The fire was brought under control at 7:30 p.m. WFPS said no injuries were reported.

Burn damage from the fire could be seen on the home Friday morning.

At 7:31 p.m., the second fire was reported at a bungalow in the 0-100 block of Walden Crescent in Transcona. Smoke was seen coming from the house when firefighters arrived. The fire was declared under control at 8:14 p.m.

WFPS said one firefighter suffered a minor injury, but was assessed at the scene and didn’t need to go to the hospital. Everyone inside the home was outside when firefighters arrived, and two cats were found at the scene.

Damage estimates for both fires were not available.