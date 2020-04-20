WINNIPEG -- Two people were taken to hospital Monday morning following an altercation in the city’s North End, according to Winnipeg police.

Just after 4:15 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Flora Avenue over a report of an altercation involving several people. Upon arrival at the scene, a crowd of people dispersed and police found several injured people.

One male was taken to hospital in critical condition, and another in unstable condition.

Images from the scene show the sidewalk coated in blood. They also show multiple bikes and articles of clothing in the intersection of Flora Avenue and Powers Street.

The Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.