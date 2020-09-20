WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service extinguished two house fires Saturday night.

WFPS first responded to a fire in a one-storey home on Sherbrook street between Portage Avenue and Ellice Avenue at 5:21 p.m.

According to WFPS, smoke was coming from the home when firefighters arrived. Crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 5:43 p.m.

WFPS said no occupants inside the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

FLORA AVENUE

Fire crews were called to another blaze in a two-storey home a few hours later at 8:48 p.m.

WFPS said smoke was coming from the home on Flora Avenue when they arrived. Crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 9:22 p.m.

Residents of the home evacuated before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

No damage estimates are available and the cause of the fire is under investigation.