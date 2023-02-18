Two in hospital, three suspects wanted after Selkirk shooting: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are searching for three people following an apparent shooting in Selkirk that sent two people to hospital.

RCMP was called to a home around 11:45 p.m. Friday on Britannia Close for reports that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, a 28-year-old man was found outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Another man, 26, was found inside and police said he has been assaulted.

Both men were taken to hospital.

Police learned three suspects "forcibly entered" the home but were pushed out by the two men. Once they were outside, that's when the 28-year-old man was shot RCMP said.

RCMP said all three suspects got away before officers arrived. The vehicle they got away in is described dark blue or black, two-door, Chevrolet Cobalt.

RCMP believe the attack was targeted and the victims and suspects knew each other.

Warrants have been issued for all three suspects.

Thomas Ricardo Sanderson, 28, from Winnipeg, Eric Matthew Moar, 28, from Winnipeg and Cheyenne Einarson, 22, from Winnipeg, are all wanted on firearm-related charges.

RCMP said the suspects should not be approached and if anyone has information, they are asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.