Two injured men found on Main Street Monday morning: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after two injured men were found at separate times on Main Street on Monday.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, officers went to the 800 block of Main Street for a well-being check.

When police got to the scene, they found a severely injured man in a parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he remains at this time.

Meanwhile, officers were also called at about 5 a.m. to the 600 block of Main Street for another well-being check, where an injured male was found. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition. No further updates were available.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate both incidents.

It was the third incident on Main Street officers responded to on Monday. Officers are also investigating the suspicious death of a woman in an apartment building located at Main Street and Jarvis Avenue. No arrests have been made in that incident.