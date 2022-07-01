Two inmates used sheets, chairs, slippers to assault other inmate: Brandon police

Officers with the Brandon Police Service have arrested two inmates at the Brandon Correctional Centre for using objects such as chairs, slippers and towels to assault another inmate.

Police said that on June 24 they were notified that an inmate was being assaulted over the span of two months.

Officers said they investigated and determined that two inmates – a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old man – were using “weapons of opportunity” to assault the victim, who is a 28-year-old man.

Brandon police allege the suspects used bed sheets to tie up the victim while they assaulted him using physical force, as well as objects including chairs, slippers, pencils and towels. Police added that the victim was also assaulted with rear chokeholds, having garbage bags placed on his head, and through “water-boarding techniques.”

Officers said the victim was told if he reported the abuse he could face injury or death.

On June 28, Brandon police officers arrested the suspects, who remain in custody at the Brandon Correctional Centre. They were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for charges of assault, assault with a weapon, assault by choking, criminal harassment and uttering threats.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

The victim suffered minor injuries from these assaults.