Two Manitoba employers facing fines after employees injured at work
The Manitoba government is reporting that two employers in the province are facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines for unrelated incidents where an employee was injured at work.
The first incident took place on Dec. 11, 2019, when a worker for Excel-7 Ltd. was replacing concrete slabs using a fabricated lifting device in the suspended floor of a hog barn in the RM of Oakview.
The province said that while the worker was lifting a 700-pound concrete slab, a cable on the lifting device failed, which caused the slab to fall several feet below floor level and swing from one end. The worker’s thumb was struck and crushed between the slab and the lifting device.
The province adds that another cable pinned the worker’s leg against the side of the pit and had to be cut to free the worker.
Manitoba said this incident was not reported to the Workplace Safety and Health Branch until two days after it happened.
Officials with Workplace Safety and Health conducted an investigation and laid charges.
On Sept. 27, 2022, Excel-7 pleaded guilty to failing to immediately and by the fastest means of communication available notify the Workplace Safety and Health Branch that a serious incident had taken place. The court imposed a $25,000 fine.
The second unrelated incident took place on Dec. 12, 2019, when a worker for the Frontier School Division in Moose Lake was pushing wood through an unguarded table saw. According to the Manitoba government, the worker’s left hand came into contact with the rotating blade, which resulted in severe cuts.
Workplace Safety and Health officials investigated and laid charges.
On July 26, 2022, the Frontier School Division pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that a machine is equipped with appropriate safeguards to prevent a worker from coming into contact with the points of the machine at which material is cut. The court imposed a $30,000 fine.
Manitoba Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services reminds employers that they need to notify the Workplace Safety and Health Branch immediately if a serious incident takes place. It also reminds employers to make sure that machines in the workplace have the appropriate safeguards.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As PM suggests Hockey Canada could be replaced, which sponsors have pulled support?
Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.
Former cop attacks Thai day care centre, kills at least 36
A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care centre Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama 'coming at a cost' to the Royal Family: expert
In his first speech as sovereign, King Charles III voiced his 'love for Harry and Meghan,' signalling that tensions between the Royal Family, and Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be starting to cool. Reducing the rancour between these members of the Royal Family will be key to paving a path forward for the monarchy, says royal commentator Richard Berthelsen.
Jacob Hoggard will not learn his fate today as judge won't deliver sentence for Hedley frontman
The sentencing hearing for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard took a bit of a turn Thursday morning as the Canadian singer’s lawyer raised some issues with evidence in a forensic psychiatric report that names some of his sexual partners.
Credit card surcharge change comes into effect for Canadian businesses
Canadian businesses are able to pass on a new credit card surcharge to their customers starting today, although it remains to be seen how many merchants decide to adopt the new fee.
Officials are working to determine a motive after a kidnapped family of four was found dead in California
Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four -- including an 8-month-old baby -- as the bodies were recovered Wednesday in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week by an armed man at their business.
Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks
Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government.
Where have Russians been fleeing to since mobilization began?
Russians have piled across the border to neighbouring states since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization on Sept. 21 for the war in Ukraine. A look at how many people have crossed and how countries are reacting.
IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook
The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by US$4 trillion through 2026.
Regina
-
Here's what's causing unplanned power outages in Regina
Regina and its immediate surrounding area has experienced more than 150 unplanned outages so far in 2022. The reasons for unplanned outages in the Queen City are a complicated issue, according to SaskPower.
-
Credit card surcharge change comes into effect for Canadian businesses
Canadian businesses are able to pass on a new credit card surcharge to their customers starting today, although it remains to be seen how many merchants decide to adopt the new fee.
-
Regina woman convicted of embezzling millions of dollars granted appeal, new trial ordered
A Regina woman who was convicted in 2019 for embezzling millions of dollars has been granted her appeal and a new trial has been ordered.
Saskatoon
-
Victim in Warman homicide was fatally strangled, trial hears
The chief forensic pathologist for the Saskatchewan coroners service took to the stand in Saskatoon on Wednesday for the trial of Ranbir Dhull.
-
'It is a crisis': First Nations community declares second state of emergency
Four months after initially declaring a state of emergency in June, Buffalo River Dene Nation Chief Norma Catarat was back in Saskatoon pleading with the public and political leaders to help the northern community.
-
James Smith Cree Nation man celebrates $1M lotto win
Following his $1 million lotto win, Rollins Head was in such a state of disbelief he checked his ticket at two different stores.
Northern Ontario
-
Mining company says Timmins could supplant Sudbury as global nickel capital
Deposits being explored in the Timmins area could become major source of high-quality nickel for the electric car battery market.
-
Collision kills senior riding a scooter in Sturgeon Falls
A resident of Nipissing First Nation was killed Wednesday when she was involved in a collision at the intersection of Michaud Street and Queen Street in Sturgeon Falls.
-
Hunters asked to submit deer samples to help combat wasting disease
The Government of Ontario is asking hunters to submit deer samples as part of its chronic wasting disease surveillance program to allow for early detection of the disease.
Edmonton
-
Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney
Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.
-
St. Albert RCMP investigating after youth taken into custody at playground
The St. Albert RCMP held a press conference Wednesday night regarding an investigation involving a teenager who was taken into police custody Oct. 2.
-
As PM suggests Hockey Canada could be replaced, which sponsors have pulled support?
Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.
Toronto
-
Jacob Hoggard will not learn his fate today as judge won't deliver sentence for Hedley frontman
The sentencing hearing for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard took a bit of a turn Thursday morning as the Canadian singer’s lawyer raised some issues with evidence in a forensic psychiatric report that names some of his sexual partners.
-
Full victim impact statement from the Ontario woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard
The sentencing hearing for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case got underway on Thursday in Toronto. This is the victim impact statement from the woman assaulted by the singer.
-
Ford tells education workers who voted in favour of strike 'don't force my hand'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a message Thursday to education workers who voted in favour of a strike: "Don't force my hand."
Calgary
-
Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney
Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.
-
Luge Canada claims WinSport's sliding funds from track to day lodge expansion
Frustrated officials with Luge Canada say WinSport is using money that had been earmarked for the restoration of Calgary's Olympic sliding track on day lodge renovations.
-
OPEC+ decision could affect already inflated gasoline prices in Alberta
Decisions made at a conference of international oil producers are expected to affect the crude oil market and the price of gasoline at Alberta pumps, which are already back to summer peaks.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
Improper training, inadequate boat led to drowning death of Montreal firefighter: report
Improper training and an inadequate boat led to the drowning death of a Montreal firefighter during a rescue operation last year in the St. Lawrence River, Quebec's workplace safety board said.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tight race between McKenney and Sutcliffe for Ottawa mayor, 35 per cent undecided: Nanos poll
A Nanos Research survey for CTV News Ottawa shows 29 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Catherine McKenney for mayor of Ottawa, compared to 24 per cent for Mark Sutcliffe.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two dead in Orleans shooting Wednesday night
Ottawa police say two men are dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a plaza in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road Wednesday night.
-
Body spotted floating in the water in Ottawa's east end, police say
Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of a body floating in the water in Ottawa's east end.
Atlantic
-
More than 15,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power 13 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island almost two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Climate Changed: Fiona demonstrated wild hurricane future, and need to adapt
Across the East Coast, emotions about the way climate change is altering life can be heard, as residents rebuild their homes after Fiona and cope with weeks without power, and political leaders are asked how they'll prepare the coastlines and power grids to meet the next gale.
-
'Phone calls haven’t slowed down': Electricians, Nova Scotia Power continue to chip away at outages
Most people in Nova Scotia still without electricity after post-tropical storm Fiona are in the northeastern part of the province, where both electricians and Nova Scotia Power crews are working on individual outages.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. mansion seen in 'The Queen’s Gambit' hits the market for $3.5 million
A home in Cambridge, Ont. that appeared in the popular Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit is for sale.
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade grand marshals announced
Local social media stars Connor and Carson Cline have been announced as the grand marshals of Monday’s Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Vancouver
-
Charges laid after Abbotsford stabbing sends man to hospital
Abbotsford police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing that happened over the weekend.
-
Why are some street lights purple in Vancouver? Here's what the city says
While driving, cycling or walking through downtown Vancouver at night, some have noticed a purple glow coming from street lights.
-
Vancouver Canucks: Pettersson scores twice to edge Oilers 5-4 for 1st win of the pre-season
The Vancouver Canucks finally posted a win Wednesday, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Daily heat records tumble again in B.C., as drought conditions worsen
Unseasonable warmth over much of British Columbia is showing no sign of easing, with another day of temperature records in the books and many regions reporting no significant rain since early July. Environment Canada says 11 daily maximum temperature records were set Wednesday across parts of Vancouver Island, the central coast, southern Interior and southeastern B.C.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Candidates for Saanich mayor to face off in live debate
The two candidates for mayor of Saanich, B.C., will face each other Thursday morning in a live debate hosted by radio station CFAX 1070 and CTV News Vancouver Island.
-
1 escaped African cat captured, another still on the loose in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
The B.C. Conservation Officers Service (BCCOS) has confirmed that two African servals are on the loose in the Qualicum Beach area of Vancouver Island. The exotic cats have killed a domestic cat, according to the BC SPCA.