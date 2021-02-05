WINNIPEG -- Two men in Manitoba are facing a handful of child pornography charges after RCMP executed two search warrants.

The Manitoba RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) said it had been told about "several complaints" from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre about people possessing child pornography in southeastern Manitoba.

Two search warrants were obtained by RCMP and on Jan. 22 and Jan. 27, the ICE unit, along with the RCMP Digital Forensic Services unit and Steinbach RCMP executed those warrants.

On Jan. 22, officers arrested a 49-year-old man from Steinbach and on Jan. 27, a 24-year-old man from Stuartburn was arrested.

Both have been charged with possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

RCMP said the two men were unrelated on the search warrants but were both connected to the complaints they had received.

The two men have been released from custody and will attend court in Steinbach in March of 2021.

During their release, they are not allowed to possess or access any computer or cell phone, they cannot use or access the Internet, they can't use any social media websites or apps, they are not allowed to have contact or be in the presence of anyone under 18, and they are not allowed to be at any parks or public swimming areas where people under 18 might be, as well as daycares, schools, playgrounds and community centres.

The charges against the men have not been proven in court.