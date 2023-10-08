Winnipeg

    • Two Manitobans among four found with gun: OPP

    Police searched the car after pulling it over on Highway 17 in Revell Township east of Dryden. They found a loaded firearm, which was seized. (Source: OPP) Police searched the car after pulling it over on Highway 17 in Revell Township east of Dryden. They found a loaded firearm, which was seized. (Source: OPP)

    Two Manitoba men are among a group of four facing firearms-related charges after a traffic stop in northwestern Ontario Friday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it happened around 10:15 a.m. in Oct. 6 when officers stopped a vehicle for stunt driving.

    Police searched the car after pulling it over on Highway 17 in Revell Township east of Dryden. They found a loaded firearm, which was seized.

    Two men from Edmonton - aged 19 and 22 years old - and two from Manitoba, a 23-year-old from La Broquerie and a 25-year-old from Blumenort, face numerous charges.

    Those charges have yet to be proven in court. All four suspects remain behind bars and will appear before an Ontario judge on Oct. 10.

