Two men facing charges in 'unprovoked assault' at The Forks: Winnipeg police
Two men are facing charges following what Winnipeg police are calling an "unprovoked assault with a knife" outside a washroom at The Forks over the weekend.
Winnipeg police said the victim, a man in his 30s, had been at The Forks with is family on Sunday when he left to use the washroom. Police said when he was leaving the washroom, two strangers confronted him and assaulted him with a knife before running away on foot.
Police previously said the man was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Two men were taken into custody in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue later in the day.
On Monday, police said a 20-year-old man has been charged with seven assault-related charges and has been detained in custody.
A 21-year-old man is facing three assault-related charges and has been released on an undertaking.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
