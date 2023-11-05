WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Two men shot in St. James: Police

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block or Portage Avenue. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News) The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block or Portage Avenue. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)

    Winnipeg police are investigating another shooting this weekend, this time in St. James.

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block or Portage Avenue. Police helicopter Air1 and general patrol officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area.

    Police found two men suffering from gunshot injuries. They were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

    The WPS homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Members of the forensic team remained on the scene Sunday morning.

    It's the second shooting in Winnipeg this weekend after a woman was shot downtown early Saturday morning.

    Police are asking anyone with video surveillance or information that may help to call investigators at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

