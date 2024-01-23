WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Two men sought following armed robbery at Manitoba home

    Supplied photos of Mason Moar (left) and Richard Ross, who are wanted by RCMP on warrants. (RCMP Handout) Supplied photos of Mason Moar (left) and Richard Ross, who are wanted by RCMP on warrants. (RCMP Handout)
    Share

    Manitoba RCMP said a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a home on a Manitoba First Nation has been arrested, but two other suspects that have been identified remain at large.

    Ste Rose du Lac RCMP said the robbery took place on Dec. 31 in a home on Provincial Road 278 in Ebb and Flow First Nation. According to police, five male suspects entered the home, assaulted four people inside and stole a truck. Three of the suspects had guns, while one had bear spray. A victim of the assault, a 33-year-old man, was taken to a Dauphin hospital in serious condition, and later transported to Winnipeg.

    Police identified two of the five suspects. Braden Moar, 27, was arrested on Jan. 16 and taken into custody.

    The second suspect identified was Mason Moar, 19. He remains at large on multiple charges including Robbery, Aggravated Assault and several firearms-related offences.

    On Jan. 23, RCMP identified a third suspect, and issued a warrant for his arrest. Richard Ross, 30, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm and five counts of assault with a weapon.

    Ross, who is from Silver Ridge, is also known as Cole Ross.

    RCMP also released a description of a fourth suspect. They say he is Indigenous in appearance and has the number 39 tattooed on his left hand between his thumb and index finger. A photo and name were not released.

    Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call RCMP at 204-447-3082.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News