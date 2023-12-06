WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Two more adults charged following fatal stabbing of teen: RCMP

    RCMP

    Two more adults have been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy in Kinosao Sipi on Saturday.

    According to Norway House RCMP, the teen was found injured at a residence in the community and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    One day later, officers arrested Cody Jeffrey Monias, 38, and a 14-year-old male, who are both from Kinosao Sipi, and charged them with second-degree murder.

    On Monday, RCMP said two more men from Kinosao Sipi have been arrested in connection with the teen’s death.

    Dale Martin Chubb, 42, and Dakota Dennis Walker, 32, have both been charged with second-degree murder.

    All four accused are in custody and the charges against them haven’t been proven in court.

    RCMP continues to investigate.

