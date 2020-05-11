WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government said two more COVID-19 cases identified on the weekend are connected to the cluster of cases at a Manitoba workplace.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement Monday afternoon during the daily COVID-19 update, bringing the total connected to Paul’s Hauling in Brandon to 10. The province did not hold a news conference on the cases over the weekend.

“These latest cases were identified as close contacts of existing cases, and were not employees of that workforce,” Roussin said. “Affected staff and their close contacts are self-isolating, and again, we do not feel there is any exposure to the public.”

On Monday, Manitoba reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total to 289.

Four people remain hospitalized, with one person in intensive care. Of the current cases, 35 are considered active, while 247 individuals are listed as recovered.

Roussin reminded Manitobans on the need to remain vigilant, even as more people start recovering from the virus.

“Certainly, we have not returned to normal, and our actions in the next weeks to months will remain crucial in keeping this virus at bay in Manitoba,” he said.

The total number of deaths remains at seven.

Roussin added the province will now hold the COVID-19 case update news conferences to three days a week, on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“Things will always be evolving, we’ll still have daily briefings, but these particular conferences will be Monday, Wednesday, Friday, for the foreseeable future,” he said.

This is a developing story. More to come.