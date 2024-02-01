WINNIPEG
Two more teens charged with manslaughter in connection with West Alexander homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing on Nov. 11, 2023. (Source: Alexandra Holyk, CTV News) The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing on Nov. 11, 2023. (Source: Alexandra Holyk, CTV News)
Two teenagers, sought by the Winnipeg Police Service in connection with a homicide in the West Alexander area last year, are now in custody.

Investigators started seeking a group of adolescents on Nov. 11, 2023, when Peter Filip was fatally stabbed outside a store in the 1100 block of Arlington Street at about 2:00a.m. Police say the group confronted Filip, assaulted him, and one suspect and stabbed him.

Police allege, later that morning, the suspects assaulted and robbed three teenagers, then, in the area near Salter Street and Burrows Avenue, attempted to steal a driver's car.

In an update to the investigation sent out Thursday, WPS confirms two more individuals are now in custody: a 14-year-old, facing robbery and firearm charges, and a 16-year-old, charged with manslaughter and robbery. The arrests occurred on Jan. 11 and Jan. 31, 2024, respectively.

Four other teenagers had already been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide and other offences by WPS between Dec. 11 and 20, with two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old all facing manslaughter charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court. The names of all of the accused will not be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act privacy policy.

