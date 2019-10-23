

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has made major changes to his cabinet by adding two new ministries, renaming some portfolios and changing the mandate of others.

Brandon West MLA Reg Helwer becomes the new minister of central services.

Sarah Guillemard, who represents Fort Richmond, will head the new Department of Conservation and Climate.

The new cabinet is up one member to 14 and includes five women.

The Progressive Conservatives secured their second-straight majority last month when they won 36 seats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2019.