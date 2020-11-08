WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting possible COVID-19 exposures on two Winnipeg Transit routes.

The first potential exposure took place on Route 28 from City Hall to the 1400 block of St. James Street. The exposure happened on November 2 at about 7:10-7:30 a.m.

The second possible exposure was later that day at 3:30-4:00 p.m. on Route 15 from the 1600 block of Church Avenue to somewhere near 180 Henry Street.

The province said passengers on these bus routes on these dates and times don’t need to self-isolate but should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.