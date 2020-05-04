WINNIPEG -- Two police officers were injured Monday morning, one of which was taken to hospital, following a disturbance call at a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Station.

Officers were called to the first hundred block of Furby Street at 4:40 a.m. after reports that a man was banging on the windows of the station. Officers said the man found a piece of wood and began to swing it violently.

Police eventually found the man in a yard at a home in the 600 block of Bannatyne Avenue and said he became "extremely combative" with officers.

Police told residents in the area to remain in their homes until the situation was under control.

Several units attended the call and police said the man started fighting. Officers tried to subdue him with pepper-spray and multiple Tasers but said they did not affect him.

Police said it eventually took eight officers to bring the man to the ground and at that time paramedics were able to sedate him.

Two officers were injured during the incident, one of them was taken to hospital and treated.

The 28-year-old man was also taken to hospital in stable condition and he remains there in treatment.

Police said no charges have been laid at this time.