WINNIPEG -- Police have arrested two people after a home on Banning Street was broken into while a resident was still inside.

On Tuesday around 2 a.m. police said they were called about two suspicious people going door-to-door along Banning Street. Winnipeg police general patrol along with AIR1 and the K-9 unit responded and found two suspects going into a house in the 500 block of Banning Street.

When police arrived at the house, a man tried to escape. Police said after a foot chase the man was arrested.

A woman suspect was found inside the house and was arrested. Police said she was found with a small amount of cocaine in her possession.

A resident was at home during the break-in, but police said they were not injured.

Lloyd Kenneth Castel, 23, is facing charges of break and enter with intent in a dwelling house, resisting a peace officer, and two counts of failure to comply condition recognizance by a judge.

Keesha Annalee Keeper, 20, of Grand Rapids, has been charged with break and enter with intent in a dwelling house, and possession of a scheduled substance, cocaine.

Both were detained in custody.