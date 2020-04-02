WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers have arrested two suspects, and are still searching for a third, following a crime spree that involved slashing someone’s tires, stealing cars and running from police.

On April 1 around 5:50 p.m., officers from the Beausejour, Man., detachment were notified of a suspicious vehicle near a home on Road 38 E in Brokenhead, Man.

The witness told police they saw two males and a female taking an ATV from a truck and trailer. The suspects were then approached by a concerned citizen, put the ATV back on the trailer and drove away.

Police said the citizen followed the three people to the intersection of Highways 12 and 44, when the suspects got out of the pickup truck, slashed the citizen’s tires and drove off.

The Mounties were informed of the incident and began patrolling.

Then, around 6:45 p.m., an officer from the Selkirk, Man., detachment saw the suspect vehicle driving south on Highway 59, and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the truck turned east onto Garven Road and then south onto Fairview Road towards a dead-end. Officer’s say the suspect vehicle backed into the police cruiser and drove away.

Cops followed the truck down Garven Road, where the suspect vehicle went into a ditch and could no longer be driven. The two male suspects ran away, but a woman was arrested.

Shortly after, police learned that two cars were stolen from Garven Road – one headed south on PR 207 and the other south on Springfield Road.

Mounties patrolling the area were able to see a car, a significant distance from them, speeding on PR 207. Officers followed, and say they saw the stolen car collide with a light stand at the intersection of Highway 1 and PR 207. The man then ran westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 1, but was arrested.

A 26-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg are facing multiple charges and are in custody. Cops are still searching for the third suspect.

The investigation continues.