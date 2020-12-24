WINNIPEG -- Two people are dead following a fatal house fire in Sanford, Man., on Wednesday evening.

RCMP officers received the report of the structure fire around 11 p.m.

According to police, once the crews extinguished the flames, firefighters went inside the home, where they found the bodies of the two 65-year-old residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.