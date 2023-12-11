Two people found dead in encampment: WFPS

The city says two people were found dead in an encampment Monday afternoon.

A city spokesperson said around 1:14 p.m. the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a temporary encampment on Euclid Avenue. The WFPS said it had received a report of two people in cardiac arrest.

However, when crews arrived they found the two people dead.

The city said the Office of the Medical Examiner will now work to establish the cause of death for both people.