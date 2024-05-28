Manitoba postponing Grade 12 ELA exam over privacy concerns

Manitoba’s Grade 12 students will not be writing the English Language Arts (ELA) exam this week; however, the exam will be administered before the end of June.

During question period on Monday, Manitoba’s Education Minister Nello Altomare said the Department of Education made the decision to postpone, but not cancel, the exams.

The province told CTV News Winnipeg the postponement has to do with “necessary permission to use the materials within the test.”

According to Altomare, it has to do with protecting people’s privacy.

“They [postponed the exams] out of an abundance of caution regarding identification of certain Manitobans that was used in a reading material for the exam,” he said.

“So in order to protect their privacy, what we did…we did the right thing.”

Altomare said students will write the exam by June 21.

More information on a rescheduled exam date is expected this week.

- With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.