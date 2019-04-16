

CTV Winnipeg





Two people were rushed to hospital Monday night after a fight broke out at the Ramallah Café in the 300 block of Pembina Highway.

Police were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. and confirmed Tuesday morning one person is in critical condition.

CTV News observed broken glass from a glass door at the entrance of the café.

Police don’t have any more details at this time, but said the investigation is ongoing.

More to come.