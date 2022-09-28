Two people shot in their vehicle in Dauphin: RCMP

Mounties have arrested a man and searching for two more women after two people in Dauphin were shot at in their vehicle late last week.

RCMP said on the evening of Sept. 23, a 27-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were heading into a business when they were confronted by two women. RCMP said during the confrontation, the woman was hit in the head with a hard object, and the man was cut before the two suspects left the area.

The two victims got in their vehicle and were leaving the area when a man fired a gun, hitting the side of their vehicle. The shots did not hit anyone, and both victims were treated and released from hospital.

Three days later, RCMP arrested 27-year-old Peter Flatfoot of Dauphin, who police alleged had a modified firearm with him when he was arrested. Flatfoot is facing several firearm-related charges along with mischief and resisting arrest.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Mounties say the two women suspects remain at large.

Manitoba RCMP told CTV News the individuals involved were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.