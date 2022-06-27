Two suspects arrested in connection with double stabbing
Two suspects arrested in connection with double stabbing
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that sent two men to hospital.
Mounties said Monday they were called to the incident in Camperville, Man., on Saturday at around 5:15 a.m.
Officers went to a home on Sagemace Street to find two men lying on the ground outside, in need of medical attention.
Police say a 26-year-old man was taken to a Winnipeg hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in critical condition. A 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Officers say an initial investigation found a fight broke out between two groups of people in front of a home. Police say it may have started as a robbery of a woman walking on the street. Other people found out and arrived at the home where the fight ensued.
At the time, police said Wilfred James Chartrand, 18, was being sought by police. A second suspect, 20-year-old Carson Richard, was arrested on Monday.
However, officers gave an update Tuesday, noting Chartrand had also been arrested.
None of the charges have been tested in court.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau defends military spending ahead of NATO summit as new report projects decline
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canadian military spending after a new NATO report this week showed Canada heading in the wrong direction.
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Canadians on TikTok open their doors to Americans seeking abortions
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade opening the door to abortion bans in the U.S., Canadian Tiktokers are welcoming Americans who are considering travelling north of the border to get an abortion.
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Prime Minister Trudeau pledges more aid and loans to Ukraine at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more money for Ukraine -- including a $200-million loan through the International Monetary Fund -- at the end of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Germany.
Germany: Former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder
A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during the Second World War.
Ford defends decision to name nephew minister of multiculturalism
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his decision Monday to name his nephew minister of citizenship and multiculturalism, saying the newly elected legislator has spent years representing one of the most diverse communities in the province.
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Three people are dead and Ontario's police watchdog has been called in after a stabbing in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood Monday night.
Have you struggled to access abortion services in Canada? Share your story
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a number of states south of the border have stopped performing abortions. If you're a Canadian who has had an abortion, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Regina
-
19-year-old swimmer found dead in Last Mountain Lake
The body of a 19-year-old man who went missing while swimming at the public beach in Buena Vista, Sask. on Last Mountain Lake has been recovered, according to RCMP.
-
Here's what Carla Beck says she will do as leader of the Sask. NDP
New Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck is looking to the people of the province to help form some of the party's next policies, as it enters a new chapter facing a significant Saskatchewan Party majority.
-
Two-time Olympic medalist Stephane Labbé hosts soccer camp in Regina
Canadian Olympic soccer player Stephanie Labbé was in Regina Monday night for her cross-country “Champions Tour.”
Saskatoon
-
'Drugs, alcohol and paranoia': Sask. man's kidnapping, murder 'wasn't the plan,' court hears
Two men convicted in the death of Allan Garrioch apologized at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.
-
Why golfers have been teeing up at Saskatoon's Holiday Park for 60 years
Holiday Park Golf Course turned 60 years old on Monday morning, and just like the day it first opened when Mayor Sid Buckwold took the first swing, Mayor Charlie Clark was on hand to tee off with a couple of shots.
-
Saskatoon storm 'overwhelmed' treatment plant
Saskatoon's wastewater treatment plant struggled to keep up during the June 20 rainstorm that battered the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Kelly Lake road fire in Sudbury
The city of Greater Sudbury Fire Services is at the scene of an office fire on Kelly Lake Road in Sudbury.
-
48 migrants die in trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Forty-eight people died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer in the sweltering Texas heat, one of the worst tragedies to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. More than a dozen people had been taken to hospitals, including four children.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Edmonton
-
Model planes worth more than $50K stolen in Fort Saskatchewan
Six large model planes worth more than $50,000 in total were stolen in Fort Saskatchewan earlier this month.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 10
WATCH LIVE AT 10 | Alberta finance minister to announce fourth quarter results on budget
Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon is to deliver today the final numbers on the 2021-22 budget amid higher than expected oil prices.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Back to the 20s, turning wet tonight
Warming up this afternoon with some sunshine...and then back to wet weather tonight and early Wednesday. Temperatures should get back into the low 20s in Edmonton this afternoon with a high of 22 or 23 degrees.
Toronto
-
Six people injured after shooting and robbery in Scarborough
Multiple people have been injured after an early morning shooting in Scarborough.
-
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Three people are dead and Ontario's police watchdog has been called in after a stabbing in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood Monday night.
-
Ontario NDP to name interim leader, set leadership contest rules
Ontario's NDP is set to name an interim leader later today to replace Andrea Horwath and the party is expected to select a longtime Toronto caucus member.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 10
WATCH LIVE AT 10 | Alberta finance minister to announce fourth quarter results on budget
Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon is to deliver today the final numbers on the 2021-22 budget amid higher than expected oil prices.
-
'It was political satire': Lynne Hoff discusses her controversial parade float
The owner of a contentious Alberta parade float that sparked controversy after photos of it began circulating online this weekend is speaking out.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Late-day thundershower potential in Calgary
Added severe storm risk in Calgary this evening.
Montreal
-
Montreal comedian Nick Nemeroff dead at 32
Montreal-raised comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, leaving comedy fans across Canada grieving. He was 32.
-
Montreal police arrest man in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
Police seize $1M, weapons, drugs in Toronto-Montreal operation
The Montreal police's anti-gang squad has seized 'a significant quantity' of weapons and drugs in a joint-department operation running from Toronto to Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Three people are dead and Ontario's police watchdog has been called in after a stabbing in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood Monday night.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
Atlantic
-
Workers injured after part of building under construction collapses in Moncton
Several workers are injured after part of a building under construction collapsed in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday morning.
-
RCMP divers recover body of missing swimmer from Dartmouth lake
Police say the body of a 21-year-old man who disappeared while swimming at a lake in Dartmouth, N.S., has been recovered.
-
N.B. advocates plan rallies, fundraisers to support U.S. and Canadian abortion access organizations
After a weekend full of rallies and protests across North America, the outrage after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade hasn’t died down.
Kitchener
-
Courts will decide future of Kitchener encampment
As eviction day at a downtown Kitchener encampment looms, the region is doubling down that no one will be forcibly removed from the site on June 30 – the date it has said everyone living there must leave by.
-
Evidence of gunshot found in Kitchener neighbourhood
Evidence of gunfire has been found in the area of Avalon Place in Kitchener.
-
WRDSB trustee to remain barred from meetings until end of September
The decision to not allow a WRDSB trustee in board meetings until Sept. 30 remains.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | One dead in fiery single-vehicle crash in Burnaby
One person is dead after a serious crash along the Burnaby-Vancouver border.
-
Man caught on camera trying to set fire in B.C. forest out of jail after being sentenced
A British Columbia man who was seen by witnesses and caught on camera trying to light a fire in a forest during a particularly devastating wildfire season has been released from jail following sentencing.
-
Pool may become a reality for Vancouver neighbourhood waiting more than a decade
A Vancouver neighbourhood waiting more than a decade for a promised pool may finally be getting what residents have been hoping for.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Brewery lineup announced for inaugural Langford Beer Festival
With just over two weeks to go until Langford, B.C.’s inaugural beer festival, organizers are offering up a taste of what’s in store as they reveal the list of breweries that will be on tap.
-
'It’s just not safe': Oceanside track facility in dire need of replacement
Community members are hoping to remake the 40-year-old Oceanside track and field facility, which has not had any proper maintenance in the past 20 years and is in dire need of replacement, according to fundraisers.
-
'This is really strange': U.S. fighter jets soar over Vancouver Island
An unusual sight in the skies over Vancouver Island on Saturday sparked conspiracy theories online.