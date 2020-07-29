WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested two suspects of a weekend shooting on Ellice Avenue that left one man in hospital.

The shooting happened on Saturday at around 8 a.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue where police found a man in his 50s on the street who had been shot.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said the investigation into the shooting led officers to a house in the 500 block of Maryland Street, where several people were taken into custody.

Officer said a man was arrested in a taxi cab in a parking lot at Maryland Street and Sargent Avenue shortly after 8 a.m.

Leslie James Linklater, 28, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault;

Discharging a firearm with intent;

Pointing a firearm;

Possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order; and

Two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

He has been detained in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Police continued with the investigation, releasing images of a person of interest in the case on Monday.

On Tuesday, police said officers arrested a second suspect.

Kolbie Richard Stumpf, 35, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault;

Discharging a firearm with intent;

Pointing a firearm; and

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

He was also detained in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.