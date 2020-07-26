WINNIPEG -- A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot Saturday morning.

At 8:00 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of Ellice Avenue, where they found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police said the investigation led to a home in the 500 block of Maryland Street. Officers took several people into custody from within the house.

A stretch of Ellice Avenue and Maryland Street was closed most of Saturday morning while police investigated.

Police are looking to speak with a man who spoke to the first two officers to arrive. This man told police that he had been a victim of a robbery a short time earlier but left before being able to provide further details.

Police are also asking anyone with information to call investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).