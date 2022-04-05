Two suspects arrested in Winnipeg homicide, police still looking for third

Winnipeg police officers have arrested two suspects in connection with a February homicide, and continue to search for the third suspect.

On Feb. 2, 2022, Heather Marie Cheyane Beardy, 26, was found dead in an apartment on Furby Street.

Police investigated the death and identified three adults who were Beardy’s known acquaintances.

On Feb. 28, officers arrested and charged Amos Joe Kematch, 27, with second-degree murder.

Then on March 15, police arrested a second suspect, Tanisha Caitlin Flett, 26, at the Law Courts. She has been charged with second-degree murder,

Investigators continue to look for Leah Carol Clifton, 34. She is wanted for second-degree murder.

Police describe Clifton as five feet six inches in height, weighing 140 to 150 lbs, with a medium build. She has a tattoo that says “RIP Dean” on the right side of her neck.

If you see Clifton, officers warn not to approach her.

Anyone with information about her location can call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

None of the charges in this incident have been proven in court.