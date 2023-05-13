Two suspects sought in dollar store robbery

Winnipeg police are searching for two male suspects after a dollar store robbery involving a sprayed substance Friday night.

It happened in the early evening hours at the Dollarama in the 2800 block of Pembina Highway.

Winnipeg police said an employee was sprayed with a noxious substance during a robbery incident.

The spray spread throughout the business, affecting both employees and customers. They reported irritation from the spray but did not need medical attention.

Police are looking for two male suspects in relation to the incident. The investigation continues.