Two taken to hospital after train hit vehicle in Winnipeg

Two people have been taken to hospital after police say a train hit a vehicle in Winnipeg.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Winnipeg police said a train struck a vehicle near Bairdmore Boulevard at the Letellier Crossing.

Police said two people from the vehicle have been taken to hospital, but have not provided any details as to their condition.

Police say drivers should expect traffic disruptions in the area.