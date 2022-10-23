Two taken to hospital following Pritchard Avenue fire

One person has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a North End fire early Sunday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got the call just after 1:00 a.m., when emergency crews responded to a bi-level house in the 700 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house. Two people had safely gotten out, but said there was still a third person trapped inside.

Fire crews attacked the flames and began searching the house. The missing person was found, carried outside to waiting paramedics, and rushed to hospital in critical condition. Paramedics also assessed the two people who self-evacuated, one was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Two cats were rescued from the home, however four additional cats died in the blaze.

The fire was declared under control at 1:44 a.m.

WFPS investigators say the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials. Residents are reminded to always extinguish smoking material in a proper ashtray or deep metal container.