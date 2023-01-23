Two traffic stops lead to seizure of cocaine, meth and heroin in Brandon

The Brandon Police Service seized cocaine, meth and heroin as a result of two traffic stops in the city last week.

The first incident took place on Friday, when officers conducted a traffic stop on a rental car in the 1000 block of Princess Avenue.

Police said that during the stop, officers found about 28 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of heroin, 10 grams of methamphetamine and $4,000 in cash.

A 23-year-old man from Abbotsford, B.C., was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime and three counts possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court last week.

The second, unrelated incident took place around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, when police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Van Horne Avenue.

This traffic stop resulted in police conducting a search warrant on the car, as well as a home in the 600 block of 9th Street.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old man was charged for being in possession of two ounces of cocaine, about $29,000 and 36 cartons of unstamped tobacco. He was released on an undertaking for charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of proceeds of crime, and possession of unmarked tobacco.