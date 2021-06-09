WINNIPEG -- While nobody across Canada is $70 million richer following Tuesday’s record LottoMax draw, two tickets in Manitoba are good for a $1 million prize.

The LottoMax Draw, which had 47 MaxMillion prizes on Tuesday, saw two winning MaxMillion tickets sold in Manitoba.

One ticket, which was sold in Winnipeg, had the following winning numbers: 1, 19, 22, 39, 40, 45, and 48.

The second ticket was sold outside of Winnipeg and had the following winning numbers: 1, 12, 30, 36, 41, 45, and 47.

MaxMillion tickets must exactly match to win the prize.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) said 23 of the 47 MaxMillion prizes were won on Tuesday.

Winners can call WCLC Customer Care at 1-800-665-3313, Monday through Saturday, to make arrangements to claim their prize.

Friday’s LottoMax jackpot is $70 million, with an estimated 50 MaxMillion draws for $1 million each.