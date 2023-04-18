Two Winnipeg duplexes destroyed in early morning fire
A pair of vacant duplexes were destroyed in an early morning fire in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood.
Just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service received a report of a fire in two vacant, boarded-up duplexes in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue.
Once at the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the buildings, and called for additional crews given the size of the fire.
Firefighters attacked the flames from outside the duplexes, while trying to also protect the neighbouring homes.
Crews helped the people in the homes on both sides of the fire to evacuate, and a Winnipeg Transit bus was brought to the scene to provide shelter for these residents.
No one was hurt.
Since the structural integrity of the duplexes is compromised, crews are arranging demolition for both of them. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the morning until the demolition is finished.
The demolition is expected to be complete by noon.
Two neighbouring homes sustained damage from the fire. The evacuated residents were either able to return home or make other arrangements.
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the fire and working to determine whether it was an arson.
Amid the investigation, Manitoba Avenue is closed between McGregor Street and Andrews Street.
