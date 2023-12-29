Two Winnipeggers appointed to Order of Canada

A pair of Winnipeggers are among the 78 new appointments to the Order of Canada.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced the new appointees on Thursday, which includes 59 members, 15 officers, three companions and one honorary officer.

Among these new appointees are two Winnipeggers -- André Leon Lewis and Yisa Folasele Akinbolaji.

Lewis, the long-time artistic director of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB), is being recognized for his decades of leadership and contributions to the world of dance.

Akinbolaji is being honoured for his innovations as a visual artist and for his mentorship of youth.

Other new members of the Order of Canada include broadcaster and producer George Stroumboulopoulos and Canada’s first Inuk opera singer Deantha Rae Edmunds.

The Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest honours, was established in 1967 to celebrate Canadians who have helped to make the country a better place through sustained contributions.

“I greatly value the opportunity to celebrate individuals whose perseverance, ingenuity and community spirit have benefited Canadians throughout the country,” Simon sad in a news release.

“As governor general, I have seen first-hand that our communities are rich in both excellence and diversity, which we need to do our utmost to recognize.”

A full list of new appointments can be found online.