Two Winnipeggers charged after 30 kg of cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge

Two Winnipeggers are facing drug related charges after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized 30 kilograms of what is suspected to be cocaine at the port of entry in Windsor, Ont. earlier in the month.

The incident took place on Aug. 1, when a commercial truck entered Canada at the Ambassador Bridge and was referred for a secondary investigation.

During the inspection of the cab of the truck, border services officers found a duffle bag with 28 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing about 30 kg.

The CBSA officers seized the narcotics, and arrested the driver and passenger of the truck.

The RCMP then took custody of the suspects and the evidence, and took over the investigation.

Mounties have charged two Winnipeggers, aged 50 and 31, with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

They are expected to appear in court in Windsor in September.

The investigation continues.