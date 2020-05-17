WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police Service arrested two women after they allegedly slashed tires, threatened bystanders and stabbed a man with a large knife.

According to police, officers attended the 500 block of Ellice Avenue at 7:48 p.m. Saturday.

Two females had brandished large knives and confronted various bystanders in the area, gesturing the weapons in a threatening manner.

One of the women proceeded to puncture the tires of two vehicles in a nearby parking lot. She then attempted to chase other bystanders in the area and stabbed a man who tried to intervene.

An unknown person discharged bear spray during the turmoil, and the women left the area. The 54-year-old man suffered a minor injury and later declined medical attention.

Police located and arrested both suspects at a nearby apartment building.

Shelane Wendy Sutherland, 21, from Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Assault with a Weapon

Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Mischief Under $5,000/Obstruct in Enjoyment (x2)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Mackenzie Joanne Rose Redhead, 20, also from Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

They were detained in custody. No charges have been proven in court.