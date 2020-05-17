Two women arrested after wielding knives on Ellice Avenue: police
Winnipeg Police Service arrested two women after they allegedly wielded knives. (File Photo)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police Service arrested two women after they allegedly slashed tires, threatened bystanders and stabbed a man with a large knife.
According to police, officers attended the 500 block of Ellice Avenue at 7:48 p.m. Saturday.
Two females had brandished large knives and confronted various bystanders in the area, gesturing the weapons in a threatening manner.
One of the women proceeded to puncture the tires of two vehicles in a nearby parking lot. She then attempted to chase other bystanders in the area and stabbed a man who tried to intervene.
An unknown person discharged bear spray during the turmoil, and the women left the area. The 54-year-old man suffered a minor injury and later declined medical attention.
Police located and arrested both suspects at a nearby apartment building.
Shelane Wendy Sutherland, 21, from Winnipeg, has been charged with:
- Assault with a Weapon
- Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Mischief Under $5,000/Obstruct in Enjoyment (x2)
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Mackenzie Joanne Rose Redhead, 20, also from Winnipeg, has been charged with:
- Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
They were detained in custody. No charges have been proven in court.