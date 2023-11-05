WINNIPEG
Two women charged in North Point Douglas homicide

Winnipeg police have identified the victim in a North Point Douglas homicide earlier this week, and arrested two women believed to be involved.

Investigators say it happened Nov. 1 around 2:30 a.m., when police found a man dead in a suite in the 200 block of Austin Street North.

Police have now identified the victim as 33-year-old Derek Karl Stevenson.

Police believe that the victim was socializing with two women when a physical altercation broke out. Investigators say the two females allegedly assaulted the victim, causing fatal injuries.

Cherilyn Ashley Dumas and Calianna Grace Keeper, both 20, have been charged with second degree murder and remain behind bars.

Anyone with video surveillance or information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

