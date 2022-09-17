Two women escape from minimum security facility in Winnipeg

A minimum security correctional facility is searching for two escaped residents, and asking the public's help in finding them.

It happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. when staff at Eagle Women's Healing Lodge, 667 Ellice Avenue, discovered that residents Christine Goodwin and Hailey Regent were not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Winnipeg Police Service and warrants for their arrest have been issued.

Christine Goodwin is 30 years old, 5'7", and has brown eyes and black hair. She has tattoos on both hands, her left arm, both calves, and her neck. She is currently serving a sentence of 3 years and 4 months.

Hailey Regent is 24 years old, 5'10" and has hazel eyes and brown hair. She has tattoos on her fingers, right forearm, right thigh, left wrist, left shoulder, right upper arm, left hand and neck. She is currently serving a sentence of 3 years, 10 months and 25 days.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of these two women are asked to contact police.