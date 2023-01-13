Two women try to steal man’s dog while out walking: police

Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects after receiving reports that they tried to steal a man’s dog on Thursday.

Police said a man in his 50s was walking his dog in the Spence neighbourhood around 6 a.m. when he was approached by two women near McMicken Street and Sargent Avenue.

Police said the women asked the man what time it was and if they could pet his dog.

The man said no, at which point police said one of the women grabbed the dog’s leash out of the man’s hand and threatened him with bear spray.

Police said the man punched the woman and ran from the area. The two women also ran from the scene.

Investigators are now looking for the two women. The first is described as in her 30s, Indigenous, with a medium to large build. She was wearing a three-quarter length jacket and dark hair tied back.

The other woman is also believed to be in her 30s with a medium build and was smoking a cigarette.

Police advise people to follow crime prevention strategies, such as walking with another person, walking in a well-lit area with lots of people and carrying a personal alarm device.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.