Two-year-old boy dies following fall from tractor: Pembina Valley RCMP

PEMBINA VALLEY, Man. -

A two-year-old boy has died following an accident on a Manitoba farm Thursday afternoon.

According to RCMP in Pembina Valley, they received a report of an incident involving a young child and a tractor at 4:45 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, the child was pronounced dead.

“Initial investigation has determined the child was riding on an open tractor with no cab with an adult male. He fell from the tractor sustaining fatal injuries,” the RCMP wrote in a statement.

The investigation continues.