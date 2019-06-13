

CTV Winnipeg





The University of Manitoba unveiled its new logo Wednesday, as it’s trying to shift its brand to be more inclusive.

According to a release, the new logo acknowledges the past and looks forward to the future, expressing a strong connection to the Prairies, learning in a digital world and a commitment to reconciliation.

The flame pictured in the logo reflects Indigenous ways of learning, as it represents oral teachings shared around a fire. The flame is also a recognized symbol of reconciliation.

The gold at the bottom represents the Manitoba prairie landscape.

A bison stands under flowing blue prisms, reminiscent of pages of a book, representing new, online ways of learning and engagement. The bison is pictured climbing upwards, which is meant to represent pushing forward with progress, undaunted by challenge, the U of M said.

Dr. Catherine Cook, vice-dean, Indigenous, of the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, and one of three brand advisory council co-chairs said in a release a collaborative, inclusive approach was key to the new logo.

“In our brand sessions, we kept hearing how our existing logo didn’t reflect who we are in 2019 or who we want to be,” she said. “This new logo captures a new voice for our university but it’s one that’s made up of many, many voices and perspectives.”

Jakob Sanderson, president of the students’ union and a council co-chair, said in the release he sees this logo as representing the possibilities the U of M provides to the community.

“I see the opportunity to find my own path and I see the opportunity to take that path to become a leader in this province,” he said. “That’s what the logo screams to me: that you are here, this is your place, this is your future, go take it.”