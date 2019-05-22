

CTV Winnipeg





Students at the University of Manitoba will be paying more for tuition in the 2019/2020 school year.

On Monday, the university approved its $675.3 million budget that includes a 3.75 per cent tuition increase for students.

“While continuing to operate in a fiscally constrained environment, as a community we have worked together to enable strategic investments in areas that are important to students and faculty and critical to ensuring the competitiveness of our province in the new knowledge economy,” said president and vice-chancellor David Barnard in a news release.

Some other notable additions in the budget include:

$250,000 to fight sexual violence and racism in the university community;

$835,000 to help international students transition from public to private health coverage;

$500,000 for network upgrades and improving information technology systems;

An additional $1.7 million will be allocated to student awards, bursaries and scholarships for a total of $17.3 million;

$900,000 in funding will be given to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

The news release notes the university was working with a one per cent reduction in provincial operating grant funding.