U of M launches clinic to help with rights-related legal issues

The University of Manitoba’s Faculty of Law officially launched its Rights Clinic on Tuesday, aimed at helping Manitobans with rights-advancing issues and cases.

The clinic, which was supported by a grant from the Manitoba Law Foundation, will focus on environmental rights, Charter rights, Indigenous rights, disability rights, and privacy rights, among others.

Brandon Trask, an assistant professor with the U of M Faculty of Law and the founder of the Rights Clinic, said it is the first rights-focused legal clinic in the province.

“We’ve intentionally kept it broad to be able to take on essentially interesting cases as they come up and as our resources permit,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

According to the university, the clinic will provide pro bono legal services to marginalized and underserved individuals, communities, and groups, and will also work to increase awareness about rights-related issues.

Raven Richards, a second-year Juris Doctor student, said the initiative will serve as a tool for those who face barriers in accessing legal services.

“It will provide pro bono legal services to persons who are in need or organizations,” she said.

“In addition to that, there is an educational piece and advocacy piece to the Rights Clinic, which will amplify rights-based issues that the public can benefit from learning about.”

The Rights Clinic will have four main aspects, including case-focused advocacy, non-litigation advocacy, rights-related academic research, and informational presentations and seminars.

“It may involve a lot of tribunal-focused work. It may involve in time some court litigation. It may involve advocacy outside the courtroom,” Trask said.

“Again lending our voice to raise awareness about issues from a reasoned perspective and legally-informed perspective to contribute to public discourse around rights.”

The clinic will work with organizations around the province; and also offer law students clinical learning opportunities.

“Overall, just a great package for the community and for law students, that’s what this rights clinic should offer,” Trask said.