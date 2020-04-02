WINNIPEG -- The University of Manitoba raised over $625 million in what it’s calling the largest-ever fundraising campaign in the province’s history.

According to the university’s website, the initial goal was to raise $500 million for the Front and Centre campaign, but the initiative exceeded expectations and raised $626,260,909.

The campaign is raising money for the school’s Indigenous achievement, graduate student support, research excellence, outstanding student experience, and places and spaces.

The university said it received donations from 62,075 people from 48 countries.

David T. Barnard, president and vice-chancellor of the university, said it’s the donors who are at the heart of the campaign.

“This generosity was amplified by our volunteers—students, faculty, staff, community members, and the President’s Campaign Team—who together have achieved something truly remarkable for our province,” he said in a news release.

Campaign chair Paul Soubry said the university thought long and hard about whether it was the right time to share the results of the campaign due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“We went ahead because it feels good to take a moment to embrace good news—news that speaks to the strength of community,” he said.

More information about the Front and Centre campaign can be found online.