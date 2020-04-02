WINNIPEG -- The University of Manitoba is set to announce the results of what it’s saying is the largest-ever fundraising campaign in the province’s history.

According to the university website, the Front and Centre campaign is raising money for the school’s: Indigenous achievement, graduate student support, research excellence, outstanding student experience, and places and spaces. The goal is to raise $500 million.

David Barnard, U of M’s president and vice-chancellor, said during times of crisis, the university finds new ways to work together for the good of everyone.

“Donors will have an impact that will endure far beyond our current crisis. Gratitude is more important than ever during this time in our history,” he said in a news release.

The announcement was originally supposed to be a public event, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it will be made through a video on the U of M website at 7 a.m.

The video will feature Barnard, campaign chair Paul Soubry, vice-president of external relations John Kearsey and Gail Asper.