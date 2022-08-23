U-pick flower farms becoming more common in Manitoba

Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis

As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.

  • Vancouver Island archer heading to Italy for world championships

    A Vancouver Island man is getting ready to fly to Italy to take part in an international archery competition next month. Billy Sanderson is a barebow archer, a title that refers to the type of bow he uses. "There's no sights, no aiming devices on our bows," he said Tuesday.

    Vancouver Island archer Billy Sanderson is pictured. (CTV News)

  • Driver who critically injured girl at Saanich crosswalk granted full parole

    A woman who was convicted of critically injuring a young girl at a crosswalk in Saanich, B.C., in 2017 has been granted full parole after spending less than one year in jail. The court heard from witnesses that she was speeding, texting and crossing into the oncoming lane to pass other vehicles before the crash occurred.