U-pick flower farms becoming more common in Manitoba
Farms that allow their customers to pick their own flowers right out of the ground and build a bouquet are popping up more throughout Manitoba.
Hazel Thorne, owner of Floral Affair, is wrapping up her first year in the u-pick flower business. Her farm is located between Douglas and Shilo and she takes customers by appointment.
“Just come in here, you get to pick a vase and I’ll give you some clippers, take you for a little tour of the garden, and let you know some little tricks of cutting,” says Thorne.
Thorne was inspired to start up her own farm after learning about the concept from her friends.
“I took greenhouse technology in college and I worked at the Peace Gardens for four years, and that just kind of started my passion of wanting to grow things and gardening,” she says. “And from there, it’s just always something I’ve kind of relied on.”
Other local business owners have seen the upside of purchasing from u-pick farms instead of wholesalers.
“When they come from a wholesaler, they’ve been shipped in a crate all over the place, and sometimes they’re in kind of sad shape and need a bit of TLC when you get them,” says Ruth Loewen, owner of Enchanted Moments Couture and a wedding planner for the last six years. “A u-pick would be really neat because you can actually get them much more fresh.”
Thorne’s clients have been very pleased with the work she’s produced and the quality of flowers she grows.
“We were there right early in the morning, it was 6:30 so we still had a bit of fog, but the colours of the flowers were so bright already,” says Amber Vickman, owner of Amber Vickman Photography, recalling using Thorne’s farm as a backdrop for a photo shoot. “There were rows and rows, lots of variation, and gorgeous colours.”
“Couldn’t find a happier place to be,” says Susan Kerr, a customer who enjoyed her experience. “You’re surrounded by all those beautiful flowers, and it’s just so chill and relaxed.”
Thorne has some ideas on how to improve the business next year.
“I would like to offer workshops, because I am a florist, and so I would love to be able to do arrangement workshops, maybe fall wreath workshops,” she says. “So as I’m weeding away, I’m brainstorming ideas and ways to grow the business for next year. Because I’ll definitely do this again next year and hopefully we’ll have a longer season.”
The province says there are ten full-time flower-growing farms throughout Manitoba and about fifteen farms growing flowers as a sideline to their primary horticulture crop.
